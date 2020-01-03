|
Marion Thurston entered into rest at the Ross Memorial Lindsay on Sunday, December 29, 2019 at the age of 90. Marion Powers was the beloved wife of Earl Thurston for 70 years. Loving mother of Elizabeth, Margaret, Brenda Couchman (the late Mel), Brian and Pat, David and Jessica. Cherished grandmother Lisa and Jeffrey Couchman, Matthew, Erick, Kristina, Andrew, Jason and Jessica Thurston, also many great-grandchildren. Dear sister to Betty (Ray Jordan) and Verna (John Gorrell) and sister-in-law of Lloyd Thurston (the late June), and the late Jack Thurston (survived by Anna). Family and friends are invited to call at the Mackey Funeral Home, 33 Peel Street, Lindsay on Thursday, January 2nd from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Funeral service will be held at Celebrations 35 Lindsay Street North, Lindsay on Friday, January 3rd, with visitation from 12:00 p.m. until time of service at 1:00 p.m. Reception to follow. Interment at Dunsford Cemetery. If desired, memorial donations to the Canadian Lung Association may be made at the Funeral Home or online at www.mackeys.ca