The family of Marion Thurston would like to sincerely thank family, friends and neighbours for the many cards, floral arrangements, telephone calls received and online donations made in Mom's memory. We want to thank the nurses and doctors at the Ross Memorial Hospital for their care during Mom's brief illness. Thank you also to the staff at Lakeland Village for their constant care and support. Thanks also to Lindy Mackey and staff at the Mackey Funeral Home for their guidance and support. Thank you to Rev. Robin for her kind words at the funeral service. We appreciate the kindness and support shown to our family during this difficult time. Earl, Elizabeth, Margaret, Brenda, Brian & David Thurston
Published in Kawartha Region News on Jan. 16, 2020