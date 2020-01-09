|
|
Entered into rest suddenly at her home in Lindsay on Tuesday, December 31, 2019. Marj, in her 67th year, was the beloved and loving wife of the late Frederick (Fred) Bowen (2014). Much loved mother of Chris and his wife Rhea of Toronto. Cherished grandmother of Tyler, Chelsea and Samantha. Dear sister of Lloyd (Linda) Fisher, Ken (Nancy) Fisher and the late Cecil Fisher. Fondly remembered by her nieces, nephews, by the Bowen family and by her many colleagues, friends and by the students that she drove by school bus throughout a career that spanned 40 years. Predeceased by her parents, Willard (1959) and Rita (nee Fitzpatrick 2002). Relatives and friends are invited to call at the STODDART FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTRE 24 Mill Street, Lindsay K9V 2L1 (705-324-3205) on Friday, January 10 from 2-4 & 7-9 P.M. Mass of Christian Burial from ST. MARY'S CHURCH, Lindsay on Saturday, January 11 at 11:00 A.M. Cremation to follow. If desired, memorial donations to the St. Mary's Church-Restoration Fund would be appreciated. Online condolences may be directed to www.stoddartfuneralhome.com