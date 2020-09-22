Marjorie passed away on September 4, 2020 at Victoria Manor in her 97th year. Born in Beaverton on February 5, 1924 to parents James Leslie Teer and Mary Margaret Teer (nee Morrison). Predeceased by her sister Doreen Elizabeth Irwin (2011), brother-in-law Robert Arnold Irwin, brother Leslie Malcolm Teer (2020) and his first wife Marina Elvira Huggins, left behind is his wife Lois. Marjorie will be missed by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and one great-great niece. As well as siblings Beverly Teer and Gary Teer. Burial service has taken place at Stone Church Cemetery, Beaverton. If desired, a memorial donation to a charity of your choice
would be appreciated by the Teer family. Donations and condolences can be made at www.stoddartfuneralhome.com