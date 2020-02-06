Home

POWERED BY

Services
Community Alternative Funeral & Cremation Services Ltd.
83 Hunter Street West
Peterborough, ON K9H 2K5
(705) 742-1875
Resources
More Obituaries for Marjorie Holt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marjorie Holt

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Passed away on January 31, 2020, at the age of 98. Born December 14, 1922 in Bradford, England. Beloved wife of the late Jack Holt. Loving mother to Gail Holt. Dearly beloved Nan to Scott Kelly and wife Rheo. Marjorie was soon to be a Great-Grandmother in April to her Great-Grandson Mason. Marjorie and Jack made their home in Canada in 1951, emigrating from England. Jack was a long time employee at C.G.E. Marjorie loved children. She was loved by all the neighborhood kids. She was affectionately known as Nan by all of them. She was commonly seen as the "number one fan in the stand" at numerous hocky, baseball and football games. She will be greatly missed. As per Marjorie's request, there will be a quiet Celebration with a private inurnment to be held at Little Lake Cemetery by the family. www.CommunityAlternative.ca
Published in Kawartha Region News on Feb. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marjorie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -