Passed away on January 31, 2020, at the age of 98. Born December 14, 1922 in Bradford, England. Beloved wife of the late Jack Holt. Loving mother to Gail Holt. Dearly beloved Nan to Scott Kelly and wife Rheo. Marjorie was soon to be a Great-Grandmother in April to her Great-Grandson Mason. Marjorie and Jack made their home in Canada in 1951, emigrating from England. Jack was a long time employee at C.G.E. Marjorie loved children. She was loved by all the neighborhood kids. She was affectionately known as Nan by all of them. She was commonly seen as the "number one fan in the stand" at numerous hocky, baseball and football games. She will be greatly missed. As per Marjorie's request, there will be a quiet Celebration with a private inurnment to be held at Little Lake Cemetery by the family. www.CommunityAlternative.ca
Published in Kawartha Region News on Feb. 6, 2020