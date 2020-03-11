Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mackey Funeral Home Inc.
33 Peel Street
Lindsay, ON K9V 3L9
(705) 328-2721
Resources
More Obituaries for Marjorie Dawkins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marjorie Inez Dawkins

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marjorie Inez Dawkins Obituary
Passed away at Caressant Care Mary Street on Monday, March 9, 2020 at the age of 91. Cherished Aunt of Roy McCallum of Lindsay, David McCallum of Toronto and Laurie Snoddon (Lee) of Little Britain. Great-Aunt of Scott and Colin McCallum of Calgary; Taylor and Kyle Snoddon of Little Britain. Predeceased by all her siblings Gordon Dawkins (Merleen) of Orangeville, Dorothy McCallum (Lorne) of Lindsay and Grenville Dawkins (Vivian) of Toronto. Visitation will take place at the Mackey Funeral Home, 33 Peel Street, Lindsay on Monday, March 16th from 12:00 p.m. until time of funeral service in the chapel at 1:00 p.m. Interment to follow at Riverside Cemetery. If desired, a memorial donation to the Boys and Girls Clubs of Kawartha Lakes and Alzheimer's Society of Kawartha Lakes would be appreciated by the family. Online donations and condolences can be made at www.mackeys.ca
Published in Kawartha Region News on Mar. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marjorie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -