Passed away at Caressant Care Mary Street on Monday, March 9, 2020 at the age of 91. Cherished Aunt of Roy McCallum of Lindsay, David McCallum of Toronto and Laurie Snoddon (Lee) of Little Britain. Great-Aunt of Scott and Colin McCallum of Calgary; Taylor and Kyle Snoddon of Little Britain. Predeceased by all her siblings Gordon Dawkins (Merleen) of Orangeville, Dorothy McCallum (Lorne) of Lindsay and Grenville Dawkins (Vivian) of Toronto. Visitation will take place at the Mackey Funeral Home, 33 Peel Street, Lindsay on Monday, March 16th from 12:00 p.m. until time of funeral service in the chapel at 1:00 p.m. Interment to follow at Riverside Cemetery. If desired, a memorial donation to the Boys and Girls Clubs of Kawartha Lakes and Alzheimer's Society of Kawartha Lakes would be appreciated by the family. Online donations and condolences can be made at www.mackeys.ca
Published in Kawartha Region News on Mar. 11, 2020