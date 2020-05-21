Peacefully at her residence in her 88th year, surrounded by her family on Monday, May 18, 2020. Beloved wife of Bruce for 65 years. Pre-deceased by her parents Vega Elliot and Mary Cameron. Loving mother of David (Linda), Donald (Jane Campbell) and Jane (Paul Matcheski). Dearly loved grandmother of Joshua (Melissa) and Cameron. Step-grandmother to Alex Campbell and Corey Gill. Marjorie will also be fondly remembered by her sisters in law Betty Price and Dr. Marilyn Sonley as well as her extended family and friends. A graduate of Guelph University's Dietician Program Marjorie loved her family and enjoyed many happy memories at Stoney Lake and their winter home in Largo Florida. In keeping with her wishes a private family Funeral service was held at the NISBETT FUNERAL HOME, 600 Monaghan Road. Interment Rosemount Memorial Gardens. Memorial donations may be made to Juvenile Diabetes. Online condolences to the family may be given at www.nisbettfuneralhome.com
Published in Kawartha Region News on May 21, 2020.