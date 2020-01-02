|
|
Went to be with her Lord and Saviour whom she loved and served, at Princess Gardens, on Thursday, December 19, 2019, in her 95th year. Jean, dearly beloved wife of the late Chester, and loving mother of David (Carol), Jon (Elaine), Dan (Betty), Jim (Karen), Beth (Pierre Riopel), and Mark (Lee Stevens). Cherished Grandma of 22 and dear great-grandmother of 29. Sister of the late Billy (Yelva) Mickelson, Evelyn (Stanley) Pederson, and Lorraine (George) McLeod. Friends may call at Ashburnham Funeral Home 840 Armour Road, Peterborough, from 6 - 8 p.m. on Thursday, January 2nd. Funeral service in the chapel on Friday, January 3rd, at 11 a.m. Reception, followed by interment at Rosemount Memorial Gardens. If desired, donations to a would be appreciated by the family.