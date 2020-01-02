Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ashburnham Funeral Home & Reception Centre
840 Armour Road
Peterborough, ON K9H 2K5
(705) 740-0444
Resources
More Obituaries for Marjorie FISHER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marjorie Jean FISHER

Add a Memory
Went to be with her Lord and Saviour whom she loved and served, at Princess Gardens, on Thursday, December 19, 2019, in her 95th year. Jean, dearly beloved wife of the late Chester, and loving mother of David (Carol), Jon (Elaine), Dan (Betty), Jim (Karen), Beth (Pierre Riopel), and Mark (Lee Stevens). Cherished Grandma of 22 and dear great-grandmother of 29. Sister of the late Billy (Yelva) Mickelson, Evelyn (Stanley) Pederson, and Lorraine (George) McLeod. Friends may call at Ashburnham Funeral Home 840 Armour Road, Peterborough, from 6 - 8 p.m. on Thursday, January 2nd. Funeral service in the chapel on Friday, January 3rd, at 11 a.m. Reception, followed by interment at Rosemount Memorial Gardens. If desired, donations to a would be appreciated by the family.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marjorie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -