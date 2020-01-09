|
Peacefully on Tuesday, December 24, 2019 at the Lakeridge Health Centre in Port Perry, at age 58. Mark Johnson, beloved husband of Veronica. Loved father of Paul Kingston and Samantha Mackey of Port Perry, Sean Johnson and Melissa McLean of Blackstock and Christine and her husband Jeff Minshall of Nestleton. Loved grandpa of Carter Kingston and Dellanie Minshall. Dearly loved son of Bud and the late Tine Johnson. Dear brother of Mike Johnson and his wife Pat and Lisa Corbeil and her husband Gary. Mark will be missed by his nieces and nephews. A gathering to celebrate his life will be held at the Janetville Community Hall on Saturday, January 11th from 2 - 4 p.m. and 7 - 9 p.m. If desired, memorial donations may be made by cheque to the . Memories, photos and condolences may be shared at www.waggfuneralhome.com