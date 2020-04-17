Home

Passed away at his home Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at the age of 57. Mark is survived by his father Glen Grills and predeceased by his mother Joanne (née Speer). Fondly remembered by his sons Mathew Grills (Justine), Andrew Grills ( Becky) and their mother Kim Grills. Cherished grandfather of Skylar and Sawyer Grills. Dear sister Connie Berry, pre deceased (John) and dear brother of Leigh Grills (Melissa and niece Amanda). Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date. If desired, memorial donation to the Boys and Girls Clubs of Kawartha Lakes would be appreciated by the family. Online donations and condolences can be made at www.mackeys.ca
Published in Kawartha Region News on Apr. 17, 2020
