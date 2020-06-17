Peacefully, on Sunday, June 14, 2020, at the Bon Air Nursing Home in Cannington at age 73. Mark Kay, beloved son of the late Fred and Eva Kay. Dear brother of Hugh (Betty) and predeceased by his siblings Gwen, Irene, Charles and Jim. He will be missed by his many nieces and nephews and their extended families. Private arrangements entrusted to the THORNE FUNERAL HOME, 109 Laidlaw Street South in Cannington (705)432-2672. Interment Cedar Vale Cemetery, Cannington, ON. If desired, memorial donations may be made by cheque to Parkinson Canada. Memories, photos and condolences may be shared at www.thornefuneralhome.ca
Published in Kawartha Region News on Jun. 17, 2020.