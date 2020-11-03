Passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 29, 2020 in his 56th year. Beloved partner of Brian Lefebvre. Predeceased by his parents Thomas and Shirley Phillips and brother Daryl. Loving brother of Cheryl (Eric), Cathy (Brendon) and Heather (Ken). Will be missed by his many nieces, nephews and friends. In lieu of flowers, donations to PARN would be appreciated by the family. Private cremation arrangements entrusted to DUFFUS FUNERAL HOME. Online condolences may be made at www.duffusfuneralhome.com