Duffus Funeral Home Ltd - Peterborough
431 George Street South
Peterborough, ON K9J 3E2
705-745-4612
Marlene Alice MALLETTE

Marlene Alice MALLETTE Obituary
Passed away peacefully at Peterborough Regional Health Centre on Sunday, January 12, 2020 in her 74th year. Beloved wife of 57 years of Gerard (Butch) Mallette. Loving mother of Debby Nickerson and Gerry Mallette (Lauri). Dear grandmother of Ryan Mallette, Kristy Nickerson, Daniel and Jesse Mallette. Dear great grandmother of Logan, Jacob, Landon, Bryson, Dash, Deacon, Everett and Ellie. Dear sister of Patricia, Laurie, Glen and Jim. Lovingly remembered by Diane, Carole, George and Ronald (Joe). A Celebration of Marlene's Life will be held in late May 2020. Details will be announced at a later date. In memory of Marlene, donations to the would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences may be made at www.duffusfuneralhome.com
Published in Kawartha Region News on Jan. 17, 2020
