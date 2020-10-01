Peacefully at Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay, Ontario, on Monday, September 28, 2020. Marlene (nee Biffart) formerly of Lethbridge, Alberta was the beloved wife of Mitchell L. Zubray of Lindsay. Loving mother of Don Harker and his wife Laura of Devon, Alberta and Launa and her husband Cameron Macey of Fenelon Falls. Cherished grandmother of Charles Lee Harker of Devon, Alberta, Nicole and her husband Alejandro Alvarez of The Republic of Columbia, Kyle Lewis and his wife Rheanna of Carstairs, Alberta, Brianna Lewis and Jeff Humphries of Fenelon Falls and great-grandmother of Elyse, Harrison and new great-granddaughter due in December. Marlene will also be fondly remembered by Kirk Lewis and her many friends and extended family. Private family arrangements have been entrusted to JARDINE FUNERAL HOME, 8 Princes' St. W., Fenelon Falls, Ontario. To leave an on-line condolence, make a memorial donation to the Ontario Brain Injury Association or Alzheimer Society of Canada or share a story please visit: www.jardinefuneralhome.com