Marlene STAVES
Passed away peacefully at St. Joseph's at Fleming on July 8, 2020. Predeceased by husband Buck and son Joe. She is survived by her son Jim Staves; her granddaughters Shannon Lee and Kathleen Staves and great-grandson Finn Lee and sister Judy Renwick. A private funeral service will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to the Comstock-Kaye Life Celebration Centre, 356 Rubidge Street. Online condolences may be made at www.comtock-kaye.com


Published in Kawartha Region News on Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
COMSTOCK-KAYE Life Celebration Centre
356 Rubidge Street
Peterborough, ON K9H4C7
7057454683
July 24, 2020
Very sincere condolences to Jim and Marlene's granddaughters Shannon Lee and Kathleen Staves and great-grandson Finn Lee and sister Judy Renwick.
Pauliine Gould
Acquaintance
July 23, 2020
Marlene was a wonderful friend and babysitter for the Jones family. She was wonderful with our young family and made it possible for us to work knowing she was there for our children. Condolences to her family.
John and Maureen Jones.
John Jones
Friend
July 23, 2020
Sorry to hear of Marlene’s passing.
She was a lovely lady who lived through tough times with the passing of Joe. She kept her faith and made the best of a bad situation. My condolences to John and the girls.
Sue
Friend
July 23, 2020
JIM please accept my sympathy on the loss of your Mom.Judy my sympathy for the loss of your sister ....I remember that smile ,her giggle and friendliness.
Arlene Grant
Neighbor
