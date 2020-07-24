Marlene STAVES

Passed away peacefully at St. Joseph's at Fleming on July 8, 2020. Predeceased by husband Buck and son Joe. She is survived by her son Jim Staves; her granddaughters Shannon Lee and Kathleen Staves and great-grandson Finn Lee and sister Judy Renwick. A private funeral service will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to the Comstock-Kaye Life Celebration Centre, 356 Rubidge Street. Online condolences may be made at www.comtock-kaye.com
Published in Kawartha Region News on Jul. 24, 2020.