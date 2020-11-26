It is with great sadness the family of Marsha Morton (nee Lyon) announce her passing in her 76th year on Friday, November 20, 2020 at Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay. Marsha was the beloved husband of Peter Morton and was a loving mother to Christine and her husband Brian and Peter (P.J) and his wife Melanie. Cherished Grandmother of Travis (Taylor), Wade and Dylan. Marsha was a much loved sister to Laurie Lyon and his wife Allison and Karen Davie and her husband Gary. She will be dearly missed by her nephews Scott and Shane and her nieces Alexis and Kearsten, along with extended family, friends and members of the Fenelon Falls community. Marsha was born on March 2, 1945 in Toronto at East York General Hospital to the late Marshall and Marie Lyon. She grew up in Scarborough in a musical household and learned to sing and play piano by her beloved mother. She could easily start a conversation with anyone and used that gift to her advantage in many of the retail jobs she held over the years finishing her career at Cornerstone Home Furniture in Fenelon Falls, a job she loved dearly. Marsha was well known for her incredible baking skills and her generosity in passing along care packages full of treats to family and friends, particularly at Christmas. She lovingly made her Grandchildren's birthday cakes (or cookies) every year and was proud to share with many that she has made Christine and Brian's wedding cake in 1991. Those who knew Marsha knew her love of animals, particularly dogs. Anyone she came across with a pup was most certainly stopped so she could say hello and talk to their dog. Peter and Marsha had many animals over the years who meant so much to her. She spent countless hours on her front porch enjoying her many bird feeders and particularly loved the appearance of cardinals, they were her favourite. This past summer she befriended a little chipmunk who is sure to have a nest full of nuts and treats she provided, right out of her hand. She dearly missed her fur companion Bailey who passed a few years ago and most recently her Grand-Puppy Autumn. She loved Peter and Mel's cats and instantly spoiled their new pup Oxley. The family will hold a private celebration of her life at Fenelon Falls Brewery, a place she loved to spend time at with her family. If desired, donations can be made to the Humane Society or to the charity of your choice
in Marsha's honour and would be appreciated by the family. To make a memorial donation please visit:www.jardinefuneralhome.com Marsha will be dearly missed and never forgotten by those who loved her.