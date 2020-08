Marj, beloved husband and best friend of Jane, quietly passed on August 24, 2020. Loved father of Tim (Diana), Trent, and Jenna (Kevin). Adored Pake of Evelyn, Abigail, Kamila, and Oskar. Survived by his three brothers, Cremation has taken place and a family celebration of life will take place at a later date. Cancer took him but did not diminish him.