Martha COMEAU

Martha Janet Comeau passed away peacefully at Peterborough General Hospital on Tuesday, August 11, 2020. She is survived by her loving husband David, her son Jason, and her many grandchildren. Martha is predeceased by her mother Lillian, her father William, her brother and sister William Jr and Margaret, as well as her son and daughter, Michelle and Andrew. The family had a private ceremony at Lakefield Cemetery on August 15th. Martha will be greatly missed. Condolences may be made online at www.CommunityAlternative.ca