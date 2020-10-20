1/1
Martha Elizabeth (Betty) HURD
Peacefully at Fenelon Court, Long Term Care on Friday October 16, 2020. In her 93rd year. Betty was the beloved wife of the late Orville Eric Hurd (1995), and their daughter Susan Lee Hurd (1972). She was predeceased by her siblings Mildred Liscombe, Isabelle Whitfield, Leonard Bath (Sonny). Survived by her many nieces and nephews. Dear sister-in-law of Lyle Hurd and his wife Jean (predeceased) of Grand Valley. Betty also had a special relationship with her extended family and will be missed by Peggy and her husband Brian Hartle of Woodville. She was affectionately known as "Nanny" and will be fondly remembered by her grandchildren Jannah and Chris Britton of Lindsay, Caitlin and Matt VanNus of New Brunswick, and great grandma of Caleb, Liam, Abby, Emma, and Jack. Betty was known as "GG" by Tamsin and Morgan of Markham. Betty was a member of the Red Hats Society, Fenelon Falls Salvation Army Home League, and St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church Ladies Society. She loved cooking and doing handcrafts with her friends. A Celebration of Betty's life will be held at JARDINE FUNERAL HOME, CREMATION & TRIBUTE CENTRE, 8 Princes' St. West, Fenelon Falls by INVITATION ONLY due to Covid directives under the Bereavement Authority of Ontario. Family and friends are welcome to join them on Saturday, October 31st with visitation from 1 p.m. until time of service at 2 p.m. at via Facebook Live on the Jardine Funeral Home's social media account: https://www.facebook.com/jardinefuneralhome. Memorial donations to St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church or charity of your choice. To leave an on-line condolence, a memorial donation or share a memory or photo please visit: www.jardinefuneralhome.com


Published in Kawartha Region News on Oct. 20, 2020.
