More Obituaries for Martin QUEEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Martin James QUEEN

Martin James QUEEN Obituary
Peacefully, on Wednesday, April 8, 2020. Martin passed away in his 58th year. Dearly loved by his mother May Queen and the late Jim Queen; partner Lisa Youmans; former Spouse Tanya Queen; children Breanne and James. Cherished brother of Anne Queen (Stephen Blanchard), John Queen, and Christine Queen (Robert Fennimore). Martin will be forever in our hearts, and will be greatly missed by his many nieces, nephews and friends. Martin's spirit of giving was demonstrated through his involvement with a number of organizations and charities, as well as coaching and managing his children's sports teams. Martin had a successful 30 year career with Sears Canada. Martin had a zest for life, never ending desire to help others, and a strong Catholic faith which brought him comfort in difficult times. A Mass of Christian Burial and celebration of life will be announced at a later date. www.mcconnellfuneralhome.ca
Published in Kawartha Region News on Apr. 18, 2020
