1/2
Martin James QUEEN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Martin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Peacefully on Wednesday, April 8, 2020, Martin passed away in his 58th year. Dearly loved by his mother May Queen and the late Jim Queen, partner Lisa Youmans, former Spouse Tanya Queen, children Breanne and James. Cherished brother of Anne Queen (Stephen Blanchard), John Queen and Christine Queen (Robert Fennimore). Martin will be forever in our hearts, and will be greatly missed by his many nieces, nephews and friends. Martin had a zest for life and a love of travel and adventure. He had a never ending desire to help others, and a strong Catholic faith which brought him comfort in difficult times. A Mass of Christian Burial and celebration of life will held on September 26, 2020, at 11 a.m. at St. Mary's Church, 40 Russel Street East, Lindsay, ON K9V 2A4. Condolences may be made at the Mackey Funeral Home and on www.mackeys.ca

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kawartha Region News on Sep. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mackey Funeral Home Inc.
33 Peel Street
Lindsay, ON K9V 3L9
705.328.2721
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mackey Funeral Home Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved