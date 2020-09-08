Peacefully on Wednesday, April 8, 2020, Martin passed away in his 58th year. Dearly loved by his mother May Queen and the late Jim Queen, partner Lisa Youmans, former Spouse Tanya Queen, children Breanne and James. Cherished brother of Anne Queen (Stephen Blanchard), John Queen and Christine Queen (Robert Fennimore). Martin will be forever in our hearts, and will be greatly missed by his many nieces, nephews and friends. Martin had a zest for life and a love of travel and adventure. He had a never ending desire to help others, and a strong Catholic faith which brought him comfort in difficult times. A Mass of Christian Burial and celebration of life will held on September 26, 2020, at 11 a.m. at St. Mary's Church, 40 Russel Street East, Lindsay, ON K9V 2A4. Condolences may be made at the Mackey Funeral Home and on www.mackeys.ca