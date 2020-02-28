Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fallis & Shields Funeral Home
35 King Street West
Millbrook, ON L0A 1G0
705-932-5300
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary SKAKIE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Anna SKAKIE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Anna SKAKIE Obituary
We regret to inform that Mary Anna Skakie (née O'Reilly) passed away in the early morning hours of January 5, 2020. She was the dearly beloved wife of Edward, her friend of 53.5 years, and her husband of 51 years. Mary was very proud of her heritage: her mother, Bobcaygeon-born Margaret Taylor, was a proud Ojibway, and her father, Belfast-born John O'Reilly, was, of course, a proud Irishman. Mary was predeceased by both parents and her siblings Margaret Connelly, Josephine Fountain, Murphy, John, and Brian. She is survived by her brothers Tom (Bunny, predeceased), Jim (Terese), her sister Gail Schmidt (Ron, predeceased), and a large extended family of nieces, nephews, and cousins. By her wishes, there was a cremation, but no funeral. Donations to the , or any other would be appreciated. Online condolences may be made at www.fallis-shields.com
Published in Kawartha Region News on Feb. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -