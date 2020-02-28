|
|
We regret to inform that Mary Anna Skakie (née O'Reilly) passed away in the early morning hours of January 5, 2020. She was the dearly beloved wife of Edward, her friend of 53.5 years, and her husband of 51 years. Mary was very proud of her heritage: her mother, Bobcaygeon-born Margaret Taylor, was a proud Ojibway, and her father, Belfast-born John O'Reilly, was, of course, a proud Irishman. Mary was predeceased by both parents and her siblings Margaret Connelly, Josephine Fountain, Murphy, John, and Brian. She is survived by her brothers Tom (Bunny, predeceased), Jim (Terese), her sister Gail Schmidt (Ron, predeceased), and a large extended family of nieces, nephews, and cousins. By her wishes, there was a cremation, but no funeral. Donations to the , or any other would be appreciated. Online condolences may be made at www.fallis-shields.com
Published in Kawartha Region News on Feb. 28, 2020