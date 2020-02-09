|
|
Peacefully at Peterborough Regional Health Centre on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 in her 87th year. Bunny, beloved wife of 54 years to the late Ed Greenan (d. 2018). Loving and devoted mother of Patrick, and William. Cherished grandmother of Kaitlyn, Cassandra, and great-grandmother of Adysin, and Berkley. Dear sister of Joan Ross (d. Bill), Sheila Johnston (Pud), and Joe Connolly (Gloria). Predeceased by her sisters Marie Cayley-Strano (d. Frank), Frances Moher (d. Jim), Marguerite Connolly, Kathleen Cayley (Paul), and brothers Gerard (d. Frances), Jack (d. Bernice), and Bill (Mary). Remembered lovingly by her many nieces and nephews. Daughter of the late John Connolly and Georgina Blackburn. Visitation was held at the HIGHLAND PARK FUNERAL CENTRE, 2510 Bensfort Road on Friday, February 7th from 2:00 to 4:00 and 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. Funeral Mass was held in the Cathedral of St. Peter-in-Chains on Saturday, February 8th at 11:00 a.m. Father Tom Lynch officiating. Reception in the Knights of Columbus Hall. In memory of Bunny, donations to the would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.highlandparkfuneralcentre.com
Published in Kawartha Region News on Feb. 9, 2020