October 5, 1931 - April 4, 2020 Passed away suddenly at her residence on Saturday April 4, 2020 at the age of 88. Mary, of Bobcaygeon, is dearly loved and will be deeply missed by her children, John Gravelle (Sandi), Laurinda Delorme (Doug), Elizabeth Gravelle (Edward Farrell), Mark Gravelle, and Kent Gravelle (Marilyn). She was always loved and cherished by grandchildren Angela (James), Rebecca, Cameron, Brianna, David, Candi (Cody Faubert), Jesse, Austin (Andrea), Dylan, Dave (Kimberlee) and Kyle, great grandchildren Cayden, Eldon, Jake, Luke, Nathan, Jade and Harlynn, and niece Christine who has been a dear friend and caregiver. Mary is remembered by her siblings Norma Howden (the late Harry) and Florence Piho (the late Heldur), and many other nieces and nephews. Mary will be remembered for her talents as a seamstress, among other things. She was a true artist and could transform any wool or fabric into beautiful dolls, quilts, clothing and more. She struggled with socks and getting a foot size right was a challenge, so there are many odd socks attributed to her sewing skills... maybe she will sort them out in heaven. Arrangements entrusted to THE HENDREN FUNERAL HOMES, MONK CHAPEL. Following Mary's wishes, cremation has taken place. Memorial donations, if desired, may be given to the Salvation Army or a . Condolences and/or donations can be made at www.hendrenfuneralhome.com or by calling 705-738-3222.
Published in Kawartha Region News on Apr. 10, 2020