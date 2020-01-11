|
Life Long Parishioner of Immaculate Conception Church, Long time Health Records Employee in Trenton and Peterborough Hospitals, Long time Member of Peterborough Curling Club. Peacefully at Peterborough Regional Health Centre on Friday, January 10, 2020 in her 78th year. Mary, beloved wife of 41 years to Jim. Cherished aunt of Suzanne, Daniel, Lisa, and Luc Neron. Predeceased by her brother Terry O'Loughlin and her sister Jane Neron. Survived by her brother-in-law Gilles Neron and her sister-in-law Maryann Smith. Daughter of the late Francis O'Loughlin and Kay Garden. Lovingly remembered by Mary Paquette (nee McCarthy), her best friend of 75 years. Mary was an avid Bridge player and curler, and a devoted fan of figure skating. Visitation at HIGHLAND PARK FUNERAL CENTRE, 2510 Bensfort Road on Thursday, January 16th from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. (Parish Prayers 4:00 p.m.) Funeral Mass in IMMACULATE CONCEPTION CHURCH on Friday, January 17th at 10:00 a.m. Fr, Bill Moloney officiating. Interment St. Peter's Cemetery. In memory of Mary, donations to Immaculate Conception Church Accessibility Fund would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.highlandparkfuneralcentre.com
Published in Kawartha Region News on Jan. 11, 2020