|
|
Thank you to all who supported Mary and I during her illness and death. She certainly touched a lot of lives. A special thank you to the following: Father Bill Maloney: for his caring support and for the beautiful homily and prayers at her funeral Mass. Father Jerry Tavares: for administering the Last Rites just hours before her death. The many medical personnel: doctors, nurses and Community Care service providers. To the Knights of Columbus: who were such capable & dignified pallbearers. To Readers: Mary Paquette, Maureen Lewis and Janet Shillinglaw To the "church ladies" of Immaculate Conception parish: for providing the wonderful lunch at the reception. To Steve Lynch and Katrina Hounam: for the gift of your music during the funeral Mass. To Mary's many friends: in curling, bridge, her hospital colleagues, high school buddies, friends and neighbours for their many acts of kindness and support To the Staff of Highland Park Funeral Home, especially Ed Burke: for your capable assistance to make this difficult time less painful. I will be forever grateful. Jim Dillon
Published in Kawartha Region News on Jan. 30, 2020