(Former employee of Westclox, Peterborough, for 47 years) Mary passed away Friday afternoon, June 26, 2020 at Centennial Place in Millbrook with her nephew Robert by her side. Mary was the beloved daughter of WWI veteran John Ridge and his wife Elizabeth Ridge (nee Mitchell) who was from the Barnardo Home in England. She is the loved sister of Carol Donaldson (the late Jack), the late Major William "Sammy" Ridge (the late Beatrice), the late Robert Ridge (D- Day Veteran), (the late Johanna), the late Fred (WWII Veteran), (the late Bernice). She was very proud of three brother's service as Canadian Armed Forces Veterans. Mary had two passions, The Village of Millbrook, and her many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews and her great-great-nieces and nephews as well as all the children of her close friends over the years. They will remember fishing trips, go kart rides, and learning to drive a car while sitting on her knee. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later time. A private family interment of her cremated remains was held. In memory of Mary, donations may be made to the Millbrook Historical Society or the Pontypool Cemetery Board. Arrangements entrusted to Fallis & Shields Funeral Home, Millbrook where online condolences and donations may be made at www.fallis-shields.com.
Published in Kawartha Region News on Jun. 30, 2020.