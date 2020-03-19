Home

entered into rest peacefully at the Peterborough Regional Health Centre on Saturday, February 29, 2020. Mary, in her 92nd year, was the beloved wife of the late Fred Kuziw (1975) formerly of Toronto. Dear sister of Nancy O'Brien. Fondly remembered by Jody and Larissa Marshall and by her long time friends Cornelius and Anita Jilesen. A private interment took place at the Westminster Cemetery, Toronto. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the STODDART FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTRE, 24 Mill Street, Lindsay, Ontario K9V 2L1 (705-324-3205). Online condolences may be directed to www.stoddartfuneralhome.com
Published in Kawartha Region News on Mar. 19, 2020
