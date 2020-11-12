Passed away on Friday, November 6th, 2020 at her home, at the age of 78. Mary will be thoughtfully remembered by her daughter Carolyn (Rick) Jobe and their children Kylie and Dalton. Mary is predeceased by her husband Robert "Bob" Dunford and loving brother Earl Willis. Survived by her sister-in-law Barb Gibbins. Remembered by her nephews Warren and Darren; and cousins David, Gary and Danny. Mary will be fondly remembered by her friends Susan Franzini-Teeuwen, Isabella Teeuwen, Marnie Williams and the many residents and staff at Time Square Apartments where she resided for 30 years. Predeceased by her mother Pearl (nee Dean) Willis, father Walter Willis, and her Aunt Ruby Moore. Mary have a love for people and enjoyed meeting with friends downtown and dancing a jig at her favourite downtown venues! Arrangements have been entrusted to Community Alternative Funeral Home. Mary will be laid to rest at Riverside Cemetery in Lindsay, Ontario at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Canadian Mental Health Association- Peterborough through the funeral home or online. Condolences to the family may be made at www.CommunityAlternative.ca