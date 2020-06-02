Mary Elizabeth GASCHO
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Peacefully at her home on Saturday, May 30, 2020, in her 66th year. Maime was the beloved wife of Rick Gascho of Fenelon Falls. Dear mother of Robert and his wife Pilar, Mike and his wife Christa, and Tony. Loving grandmother of Sabrina, Naomi, Knox, Lennon. A valued long standing member of our community and a beloved fixture at the Sturgeon Point Golf Club as Manager for 30 years. In keeping with Maime's wishes cremation has taken place and a celebration of her life will take place at a later date. Memorial donations to the Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences, video condolences or memorial donations can be made at www.jardinefuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kawartha Region News on Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jardine Funeral Home
8 Princes' Street West
Fenelon Falls, ON K0M 1N0
(705) 887-3130
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved