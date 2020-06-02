Peacefully at her home on Saturday, May 30, 2020, in her 66th year. Maime was the beloved wife of Rick Gascho of Fenelon Falls. Dear mother of Robert and his wife Pilar, Mike and his wife Christa, and Tony. Loving grandmother of Sabrina, Naomi, Knox, Lennon. A valued long standing member of our community and a beloved fixture at the Sturgeon Point Golf Club as Manager for 30 years. In keeping with Maime's wishes cremation has taken place and a celebration of her life will take place at a later date. Memorial donations to the Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences, video condolences or memorial donations can be made at www.jardinefuneralhome.com
Published in Kawartha Region News on Jun. 2, 2020.