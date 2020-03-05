Home

Entered into rest peacefully at Caressant Care Nursing Home Mary Street on Thursday, February 27, 2020. Mary, three days shy of her 95th birthday, was the beloved wife of the late Ray Hayes (1980). Loving mom of Clare Hayes (Mary), Patricia Moore (Jerry), Cathy Flett (Doug), and Bev Dowson (the late Steve). Cherished grandma of Dennis Hayes (Genevieve), Bryan Hayes (Ruthie); Martin Moore; Brett Jamieson (Alison), Jeff Flett (Denise), and Chad Flett. Great-grandma of Everett Hayes, Emersyn Hayes, Benjamin Hayes, Natalie Hayes; Logan Moore; Hayden Jamieson and Avery Jamieson. Mary is predeceased by her brothers John Dix (survived by June) and James Dix (survived by Jean). She will be missed by nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Visitation took place at the Mackey Funeral Home, 33 Peel Street, Lindsay on Tuesday, March 3rd from 1:00 p.m. until time of funeral service in the chapel at 2:00 p.m. Reception followed. Interment will take place in the spring. If desired, a memorial donation to the Kidney Foundation or the would be appreciated by the family. Online donations and condolences can be made at www.mackeys.ca
Published in Kawartha Region News on Mar. 5, 2020
