|
|
Peacefully entered into rest at Extendicare Haliburton on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at the age of 77. Predeceased by her parents Ada and Fred "Pops" Martin and sister Velma Mackey. Lovingly remembered by Marlaine Allen and family. Mary Ellen will be remembered by the Gorrill and Mackey Families of Oakwood and Lindsay. Friends are invited to call at the Mackey Funeral Home, 33 Peel Street, Lindsay on Sunday, February 9, at 2:00 p.m. for a service to celebrate Mary Ellen's life. Interment of cremated remains will take place on Monday, February 10, at 10:00 a.m. If desired memorial donations to the Ross Memorial Hospital Foundation and may be made at the funeral home or online at www.mackeys.ca
Published in Kawartha Region News on Jan. 31, 2020