Entered into rest peacefully on Monday March 30, 2020 at Ross Memorial Hospital following a brief yet courageous battle with lung cancer at the age of 98. Mary was predeceased by her loving husband Cecil. She is survived by her sisters Doreen McArthur (the late George) and Mae Lenchner (the late Gerald). She is predeceased by her sisters Margaret Hall, Martha Strickland (the late Victor), Audrey Fannin (survived by Paul) and her brother Harry (survived by Helen). Mary will be deeply missed by her many nieces and nephews living both locally and as distant as Vancouver, the United Kingdom, New Zealand and South Africa. After Mary retired from her position at Economical Mutual in Toronto she and she husband Cecil moved to their home near Bobcaygeon. She became interested in the art of Taoist Tai Chi, joining classes at every opportunity and eventually instructing in Bobcaygeon for some time. Mary always credited her ongoing development and practice in this art as her secret to longevity and great mobility. She was practising several times a week as recently as January. A beautiful, intelligent woman with grace in her heart who enjoyed spending time with family and friends, Mary felt that it wasn't enough to just have lived. What was important was the contributions and differences we make to the lives of others. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. If desired memorial donations may be made to the Ross Memorial Hospital Foundation or the online at www.mackeys.ca
Published in Kawartha Region News on Apr. 7, 2020
