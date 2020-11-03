Mary Frances Garton ~ (Formerly of Lakefield, lover of golf and retired from Raybestos, Peterborough) Entered into rest at Victoria Manor Lindsay on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at the age of 94. Mary Box was the beloved wife of the late Gerald "Gerry" Garton. Predeceased by her brothers Bill, Jack and Charlie Box and baby sister Jessie. Fondly remembered and greatly missed by her many nieces, nephews and friends. Her infectious smile and laugh will be missed by all. Following cremation interment will take place at a later time. If desired memorial donations to the Life Enrichment Department of Victoria Manor may be made at the Mackey Funeral Home, Lindsay or online at www.mackeys.ca
. Special thank you to the staff of Vaga Floor at Victoria Manor, Lindsay for their exceptional care during the time Mary was there.