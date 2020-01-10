Home

POWERED BY

Services
STODDART FUNERAL HOME
24 Mill Street
Lindsay, ON K9V 2L1
705-324-3205
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Luke's Parish
Downeyville, ON
View Map
Service
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Luke's Parish
Downeyville, ON
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary FLAGLER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Harriett FLAGLER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Harriett FLAGLER Obituary
After a lengthy and courageous battle with M.S., entered into rest at the Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay on Wednesday, January 8, 2020. Mary (nee Ingle), in her 72nd year, was the beloved wife of Frank. Much loved mother of Mark (Wendy) of Lindsay, Brian (Catherine) of Omemee, Scott (Heather) of Peterborough, David (Stephanie) of Peterborough, Emma (David) Humphreys of Omemee and Marianne (James) Tamlin of Reaboro. Treasured grandmother of Ashley, David, Kaleb, Zoe, Lillian, Ally, Thaddeus and Thea-Lynne. Fondly remembered by her nieces and nephews and by the Flagler family. In keeping with Mary's wishes, cremation has taken place. Relatives and friends were invited to visit with the family at ST. LUKE'S CHURCH, Downeyville on Monday, January 13th from 10:00 A.M. until time of a Celebration of Life Mass at 11:00 A.M. Spring interment at Emily Cemetery, Omemee. If desired, memorial donations to the Multiple Sclerosis Society of Canada would be appreciated and may be arranged through the STODDART FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTRE, 24 Mill Street, Lindsay, ON K9V 2L1 (705-324-3205). Online condolences may be directed to www.stoddartfuneralhome.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
- ADVERTISEMENT -