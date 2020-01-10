|
After a lengthy and courageous battle with M.S., entered into rest at the Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay on Wednesday, January 8, 2020. Mary (nee Ingle), in her 72nd year, was the beloved wife of Frank. Much loved mother of Mark (Wendy) of Lindsay, Brian (Catherine) of Omemee, Scott (Heather) of Peterborough, David (Stephanie) of Peterborough, Emma (David) Humphreys of Omemee and Marianne (James) Tamlin of Reaboro. Treasured grandmother of Ashley, David, Kaleb, Zoe, Lillian, Ally, Thaddeus and Thea-Lynne. Fondly remembered by her nieces and nephews and by the Flagler family. In keeping with Mary's wishes, cremation has taken place. Relatives and friends were invited to visit with the family at ST. LUKE'S CHURCH, Downeyville on Monday, January 13th from 10:00 A.M. until time of a Celebration of Life Mass at 11:00 A.M. Spring interment at Emily Cemetery, Omemee. If desired, memorial donations to the Multiple Sclerosis Society of Canada would be appreciated and may be arranged through the STODDART FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTRE, 24 Mill Street, Lindsay, ON K9V 2L1 (705-324-3205). Online condolences may be directed to www.stoddartfuneralhome.com