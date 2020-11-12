1/1
Mary Hart BULLOCK
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Peacefully at Lakeview Manor, Beaverton, on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at the age of 90 years. Mary Bullock (nee Weir), of Beaverton, predeceased by her husband Owen Bullock and her daughter Helen Bilji. Beloved mother of David Lyons (Maureen O'Donnell). Fondly remembered by Peter Bilji and Susan Wood. Loving Grandmother of Michelle Parlee (Graham), Abby Lyons (Jeremy Cousintine) and Sarah Wood Whistance-Smith (Andy) and Great Grandmother. Fondly remembered by her niece Carrolle Gray (Robert) and her nephew Allan Weir (Pat), extended family and many friends. Family Funeral Service was held in the Forrest & Taylor Funeral Home, 20846 Dalton Road, Sutton, Friday at 2:00 p.m. Interment, Briar Hill Cemetery, Sutton. Donations to the Beaverton Legion would be appreciated by the family. Memorial condolences may be made at www.forrestandtaylor.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kawartha Region News on Nov. 12, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved