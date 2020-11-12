Peacefully at Lakeview Manor, Beaverton, on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at the age of 90 years. Mary Bullock (nee Weir), of Beaverton, predeceased by her husband Owen Bullock and her daughter Helen Bilji. Beloved mother of David Lyons (Maureen O'Donnell). Fondly remembered by Peter Bilji and Susan Wood. Loving Grandmother of Michelle Parlee (Graham), Abby Lyons (Jeremy Cousintine) and Sarah Wood Whistance-Smith (Andy) and Great Grandmother. Fondly remembered by her niece Carrolle Gray (Robert) and her nephew Allan Weir (Pat), extended family and many friends. Family Funeral Service was held in the Forrest & Taylor Funeral Home, 20846 Dalton Road, Sutton, Friday at 2:00 p.m. Interment, Briar Hill Cemetery, Sutton. Donations to the Beaverton Legion would be appreciated by the family. Memorial condolences may be made at www.forrestandtaylor.com