Mary Helen "Reta" Ogilvie

Peacefully on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay. Reta Ogilvie (nee McHale) of Fenelon Falls was in her 87th year. Beloved wife of the late Francis Ogilvie (2008). Loving mother of Reg Harvey and his wife Joanne, Wayne Harvey and his wife Cathy, Shelley Kerr, Cindy and her husband Scott McNish, Susan Bennett and is sadly pre-deceased by her son, Gary Harvey (2019). Dear mother-in-law of Mark Bennett. Cherished grandmother of Michael, Jennifer, Christopher, Tina, Tanya, Amanda, Sara, Jason, Adam, Amy, Nick, Brandy, Ty and great-grandmother of 21 grandchildren and great-great grandmother of 3. The family of Reta Ogilvie will receive friends at the Royal Canadian Legion, Branch #238, 23 Veteran's Way, Fenelon Falls, on Saturday afternoon, February 8, 2020, between 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. for a gathering to celebrate her life. If desired, memorial donations to the Sunnybrook Hospital Foundation. To leave an on-line condolence, make a memorial donation or light a memorial candle please visit: www.jardinefuneralhome.com
Published in Kawartha Region News on Feb. 6, 2020
