at Soldier's Memorial Hospital Orillia on Wednesday, June 24, 2020. Mary Jane (MacCoubrey) Carlson was the beloved wife of Gary Carlson of Orillia and formerly of Beaverton. Loving mother of Todd Carlson and his wife Davette Carlson and Christine and her husband Sean Murphy. Dear grandmother of Rachel and Callum. Sister of Charles and his wife Carmelle MacCoubrey and predeceased by her brother Robert MacCoubrey and his wife Sandra. There is no public visitation or service scheduled at this time. If so desired donations in memory of Mary Jane to the Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre, Barrie would be greatly appreciated by the family. Online condolences are welcomed at www.manganfuneralhome.com
Published in Kawartha Region News on Jun. 26, 2020.