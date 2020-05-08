Mary Jane CONLIN
It saddens our heart to announce that Janey passed away peacefully at PRHC, on Sunday, May 3, 2020 in her 64th year. Beloved daughter of the late Paul and Doris Conlin (nee Clements). Loving sister of John (Robin) and Marnie. Dearly missed by her longtime companion Jim Smart. At Jane's request, cremation has taken place and a private family interment was held at St. Peter's Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to DUFFUS FUNERAL HOME, 705-745-4612

Published in Kawartha Region News on May 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

