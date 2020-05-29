Mary Jane Elizabeth (Gale) WORSLEY
WORSLEY, Mary Jane Elizabeth (Gale) June 10, 1947 - May 24, 2020 Wife to the late Wayne Worsley. Proud mother to Annette Miller, Tom Worsley, Denise Worsley and Kevin Worsley. Grandmother to Brandon, Jessica, Billy, Ainsley, Kayla, Dakota, Carter, and Regan. Sister to Bill Gale and Cecilia Read. Daughter to Frieda and Cecil Gale of Rosedale ON. (Fenelon). On May 24th she surrendered to God after her battle with cancer. Mary Jane loved family functions, quilting, playing cards, curling, corny Hallmark movies and most of all her beloved property on Balsam Lake. Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will be announced at a later date. Donations can be made to Princess Margaret Cancer Centre if so desired. Online condolences and donations may be made at lakelandfuneralcentre.com.


Published in Kawartha Region News on May 29, 2020.
