Passed away Sunday, January 5, 2020 at the age of 87 after suffering a stroke on December 26. Beloved wife and best friend of Don Oliver for over 65 years. Mother of Don Jr. (Joanne née Mark), Grandmother of Ryan (Whitney), Nolan, Hillary (Tyler) and great-grandmother of Tesslynn Oliver. Mother of Jean (Dan Kish), grandmother of Ashley (Andrew Petersen), Brandon (Amy) and great-grandmother of Elliott Petersen. Mother of Susan (Greg Hodgins) and grandmother of Colin (Caitlin), and David (Brittany). Mary was born in Rodney Ontario and grew up in Toronto. Don and Mary met at the Balmy Beach Club and their early life together centered on paddling and club activities. They relocated to Riverside Beach, Brechin in 1970 and settled into life on Lake Simcoe. Mary enjoyed golfing, curling, playing euchre, snowmobiling, and activities through the United Church. She will be greatly missed by her loving family and all who knew her. A celebration of life service will be held at the Mangan Funeral Home, Beaverton on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 1 p.m. The family would like to thank Dr. Gerry Laudanski for his many years of wonderful care. As well, the family thanks the staff at the Lakeview Manor Adult Day Program and the staff on Hummingbird Circle for their kindness and gentle care. In lieu of flowers, the family appreciates memorial donations to Lakeview Manor Resident's Council or the . Online condolences are welcome at www.manganfuneralhome.com
Published in Kawartha Region News on Feb. 29, 2020