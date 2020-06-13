Peacefully at the Peterborough Regional Health Centre on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at the age of 90. Beloved wife of the late Robert (d. 2009) and dear friend of Archie Briggs. Cherished mother of Carolyn, Julie (Mike), Catherine, and Darryl. Stepmom of Terri, Karen, Sherri, and the late Bob Jr. She will be sadly missed by her sister Marilyn (Fred) and late brother Bill (Evelyn). She leaves to mourn several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. At Mary's request, aquamation has taken place.