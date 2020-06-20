Our beloved Mother passed into the arms of God on her 98th birthday, in the compassionate care of her nurse Heather, at Peterborough Regional Health Centre. Mom was born in Toronto on June 18, 1922 to Hector and Mary Theresa (O'Sullivan). Named by her father for the beautiful June day on which she was born, Mom was like the morning light for all who knew her. June mourned the passing of her husband and lifelong love, Kevin Christopher (1922-2007) with whom she shared sixty-one years of marriage, and of her beloved son John (1955-2014) (Jane). June's quiet, caring nature and devoted love will be forever cherished by her children: Jim, Kevin (Ann), Mike (Lori), Patty-Anne (Danny Bronson): Her loving grandchildren: Erin, Mandy, Chris (Amanda), Kevin (Karen), Carla (Rick Kirby), Colin (Emily), Kate (Brian Wesenberg), Mike (Jocelyn), Carl (Rhonda), Tricia (Darryl McIntyre), Matthew, Meaghan, Mary-Kate, Danny, Joanna and Kevin; and as an adored great-grandma to Shaw, Hannah, Drew, Ava, Liam, Eleanor, Katrina, Alexavier, Brian, Rob, Devan, Katelynn, Cole, Natalie, Hailey and John. Mom was predeceased by her beloved brother John Alfred and is survived by her dear sister-in-law Frances Shelton with whom the four shared fond memories during their world travels and countless visits and family times together; and their children, Paul (Anne), Donna (Michael), Mary-June (Carl) and Karen (Craig). Her memory will be held dear by her surviving Cummings family in-laws and their families; Mary Bean, Theresa (Jack) Harrington, Ann Jones of Cobourg and Jim Cummings (Millie) of Halifax, Bob Grant, Bernice Cummings, Mickey Hynes and their children. June's death will also be deeply mourned by her kindred spirit, and cherished friend and confidant of fifty-five years, Ruth Dwyer. The loss of "Miss Congeniality" will also be deeply felt by her friends at coffee and bingo. June was a gracious lady. She will be remembered by those who were fortunate to know her, as a kind and compassionate woman with a warm smile and a gentle spirit. On Saturday June 20, 2020, in keeping with June's "with it" nature, a Virtual Celebration of Life will be broadcast via Zoom from HIGHLAND PARK FUNERAL CENTRE, 2510 Bensfort Road, Peterborough. Interment at St. Peter's Cemetery will follow at a later date. In lieu of flowers, an act of kindness in memory of June would be appreciated. The family wishes to express their heartfelt appreciation to Fr. Peter Conlin for supporting Mom and daughter Patty-Anne with his loving pastoral care during Mom's final hours; to Dr. Tom Richard for his compassionate medical care, and to Fr. Leo Coughlin and Fr. Paul Massel who celebrate with Mom's family as she journeys to her everlasting life. Online condolences may be expressed at www.highlandparkfuneralcentre.com ...Until we meet again, may God hold you in the palm of His hand.
Published in Kawartha Region News on Jun. 20, 2020.