More Obituaries for Mary Irvine
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Kirkwood Irvine


1937 - 10
Mary Kirkwood Irvine Obituary
Passed over peacefully surrounded by family at Ross Memorial Hospital in her 82nd year. Predeceased by husband George Gerald Irvine and late in life partner Joseph Timmins. Beloved mother of Catherine (Peter), George (Laurie), Edward (Harbinder), Margaret (Lewis), Helen (Mike), Diane (Mike). Dearly missed by her 14 grandchildren and partners. Also her 12 great grandchildren. She will be joining her namesake, great granddaughter, Rebecca Mary Irvine. She will be missed by extended family, friends and very good neighbours. She had a full life and enjoyed some of her favourite things due to early retirement. She loved to travel, dance, sing, play cards, darts, shuffleboard, farkle, knit and other crafts. You could always be sure of a "cuppa" and a "wee biscuit" when visiting Mary. As per her wishes, she has been cremated and there will be a Celebration of Mary's Life held on Sunday, March 29, 2020 between 1:00 P.M. - 4:00 P.M. at the Riverwood Park Clubhouse located at 31 Riverwood Park Road in Lindsay. Online condolences may be made at www.lakelandfuneralcentre.com.
Published in Kawartha Region News on Mar. 7, 2020
