Mary Lane Davidson

Entered into rest peacefully at the Ross Memorial Hospital, Lindsay on Sunday, June 7, 2020 at the age of 64. Beloved wife of Brian Davidson. Loving mother of Nicole Lane and her husband Thomas Bendo. Fondly remembered by her many friends and extended family. Following cremation, a private interment took place at East Oakwood Cemetery. If desired, memorial donations to the Humane Society of Kawartha Lakes or the Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated by the family and may be made at Mackey Funeral Home, 33 Peel Street, Lindsay or online at www.mackeys.ca
Published in Kawartha Region News on Jun. 12, 2020.