Passed away peacefully at Peterborough Extendicare on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 in her 95th year. Beloved wife of the late John Legros (d) April 7, 1994. Loving mother of Camille (Ginny), D'Arcy (Carol) and Leonard. Daughter of John Edwards (d) and Jean Edwards (Duthie)(d). Beloved sister of William(d), Alfred(d) and Christian(d) Edwards. Dearly loved grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother. Mary came to Canada, a war bride from Aberdeen, Scotland, aboard the S.S. Queen Mary in July of 1946 landing in Halifax Canada at Pier 51. Mary was a mere 20 years old and filled with excitement to be leaving behind a world of war and unrest to join her husband in a country of peace and prosperity. Mary and John lived together in Kirkland Lake, Ontario where they raised their three boys. John served in the Canadian Armed Forces which found Mary and the three boys moving from place to place for many years finally settling down in Ottawa, Ontario. John died in 1994 and Mary chose to move to Peterborough, Ontario to be close to her son D'Arcy. A huge thank you to the amazing staff at Peterborough Extendicare for the love and care given to Mary over the past eight years. You are all simply the best! Special thanks to Dr. Spink for his exceptional services given to Mary. Mary made many special friendships at Extendicare and we are forever grateful to those friends for their kindness. We know you will miss her. Mary is now singing and dancing in Heaven !! Many thanks to Peter Duffus and his staff for their terrific compassion and professional services. 1st Peter 4:7-11. A private family inurnment will be held at Pinecrest Cemetery in Ottawa. In memory of Mary, donations to the Salvation Army, Peterborough Humane Society or the would be appreciated by the family. (Arrangements entrusted to DUFFUS FUNERAL HOME, Peterborough). Online condolences may be made at www.duffusfuneralhome.com
Published in Kawartha Region News on Jan. 25, 2020