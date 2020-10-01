1/1
Mary PERRY
Our beloved Mary passed away at Caressant Care in Lindsay on Friday, September 18, 2020 bravely fighting Parkinson's disease. Mary (nee Kylie), born in Kinmount and formerly of Fenelon Falls, was the beloved wife of the late Douglas Perry (2016). Proud and loving mother of Mike Perry and his wife Jill Caines of Lindsay. Her grandchildren Abigail and Gabriel - and honourary grandchildren Benjamin, Gareth, Rhys, and Olivia - brought much joy and a sparkle to Mary's eye whenever she saw them. Dear sister of Josephine Anstess of Sault Saint Marie and her late husband Dave, Hugh Kylie and his wife Anne of Bobcaygeon, Gary Kylie and his wife Susan of Dunsford, Gerald Kylie and his wife Judy of Brampton and predeceased by brothers Edward and Jack Kylie. Mary will be sadly missed by her sister-in-law, Marg Kylie of Burnt River. Fondly remembered by her many nieces and nephews Valerie, Jim, John, Brian, Kevin, Tim, Kristen, Aaron, Kerry, Brenda, Brian, Jenny, Robin, Susan, and Jason and their families. Family meant everything to Mary, who is also remembered with fondness in the community especially by St. James Anglican Church, Grannies For Grannies, the Kawartha County Cloggers, and her countless former students in the area. Mary's wonderful life will be celebrated when COVID-19 permits. If desired, gifts may be made in Mary's memory to the Community Foundation of Kawartha Lakes: info@kawarthafoundation.ca or call Marg at 705-731-9775. To leave condolences online, share a memory, or to donate please visit: www.jardinefuneralhome.com


Published in Kawartha Region News on Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jardine Funeral Home
8 Princes' Street West
Fenelon Falls, ON K0M 1N0
(705) 887-3130
