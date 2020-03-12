|
Our beloved Maryanne passed away peacefully with her family by her side after her courageous battle with cancer on March 8th at the PRHC. Maryanne, in her 56th year will be deeply missed by her husband Peter, son Tim (Megan) daughter Melissa (Kyle) stepsons Tanner and Kurtis. Predeceased by parents Ken and Mary Gash, sisters Patricia and Cathy. Maryanne will live on in the hearts of many including her brothers Dennis (Pat) Frank (Pam) her grandchildren Avery and Evelyn and many nieces/nephews, sister-in-laws and brother-in-laws. Mary is now at rest with her baby boy Jamie. Friends and family are called to gather at Our Lady of Assumption Church on Friday, March 13th at 11:00 am. Mass followed by reception at the Knights of Columbus Hall from 12 p.m.-4 p.m. Friend to many, loved by all.
Published in Kawartha Region News on Mar. 12, 2020