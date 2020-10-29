1/
Maurietta HUTCHISON
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Maurietta's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
November 20, 1939 - October 19, 2020 Passed away peacefully at St. Joseph's at Fleming in her 80th year. Beloved wife to the late Donald. Devoted mother to Mark (Wendy), David (Susan), and Paul (Sharon). Grandma to Willan, Sydney, Maxwell, Sarah, and Karen. Loving sister to the late Wayne (Majda Golob) Rosborough, Bernice (Dick) Cote, Warren (Brenda) Rosborough. Sister-in-law to Dianne Hutchison and the late Bob (Ethel) Hutchison. She is survived by many cousins, nieces, and nephews. A private family service has been held. The family would like to thank the staff at Applewood Retirement Residence, Peterborough Regional Health Centre, and St. Joseph's at Fleming. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Canadian National Institute for the Blind would be appreciated. Condolences to the family may be made through the funeral home or online. www.CommunityAlternative.ca


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kawartha Region News on Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Community Alternative Funeral & Cremation Services Ltd.
83 Hunter Street West
Peterborough, ON K9H 2K5
(705) 742-1875
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Community Alternative Funeral & Cremation Services Ltd.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
October 27, 2020
Heartfelt condolences to you all with fond memories of Maurietta and Don from Northminster days. Maurietta was a fierce advocate for the right thing and inspiring to younger women. May your memories bring you comfort.
Carolee Awde
Friend
October 24, 2020
We have fond memories of Maurietta, over the years we travelled and shared fun times with her family. Our sincere condolences to all her family . . George and Jean Fitchett
George and Jean Fitchett
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved